Shakira seeks prison sentence of 8 years: On Wednesday, Shakira said in a statement through her lawyers that she was "absolutely certain of her innocence and had decided to let the case go to court." Spanish prosecutors released a statement that international music superstar Shakira would seek prison for more than eight years as she was accused of tax evasion. Barcelona prosecutors demanded a fine of approximately 24 million euros ($ 24.5 million) from global singer Shakira. A formal referral to court has not yet been announced. To Know more about this, watch the full video.