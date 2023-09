Rekha dazzles at the Global Spa Awards 2023 in her exquisite embroidered suit-saree, capturing hearts as she poses alongside the renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

Rekha: Bollywood actress Rekha captivates everyone wherever she goes. While she is not seen in movies anymore, she continues to attend various public events. This keeps her in the spotlight, and she looks stunning even at the age of 68. Rekha's beauty, style, and grace make it hard for people to believe her age. Recently, she attended an award show, and a video of her from the event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Rekha is seen wearing a white and golden saree in a Marathi style. She completes her look with bold makeup and gajra.In this outfit, she looked very beautiful. As always, the actress was seen posing in front of the camera in a bold manner. Let us tell you that Rekha is always seen in these similar outfits. Watch the video for more information.