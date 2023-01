Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR star Ram Charan shares team's reaction upon getting love from the West [Watch Video]

In an interaction with the media Jr. NTR and Ram Charan talked about their feeling to be here. Ram Charan said 'it was a very emotional moment that western audience is loving their work and appreciated the movie. In this video watch what other things they said. Watch entertainment videos.

Pratibha Katariya | January 11, 2023 3:42 PM IST