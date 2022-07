Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Roohi, opened up about the box office collection of the film. Read on to know more...

has some interesting films lined up and one of them is Good Luck Jerry which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th July 2022. The actress was last seen in Roohi which had got a theatrical release. The movie was not a big hit and had collected Rs. 23.25 crore at the box office. Recently, BollywoodLife spoke to Janhvi and while talking to us about Roohi’s collection, the actress said, “We released at the time when the pandemic was at its peak and theatres were only operating with 50% of capacity. At that time, we were like that our numbers are average, on paper, no one had a loss, and it was successful. But now, when you look back and retrospect, there are so many films that aren’t even touching that number.”