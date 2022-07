View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@janhvikapoor)

Remember how Janhvi Kapoor recreated the Pooja Mishra and ’s famous Bigg Boss fight, ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’. The video had gone viral. Now, the Good Luck Jerry actress has recreated a dialogue from Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6, and everyone is loving it. Janhvi has recreated a dialogue between Kaira and ’s ‘Tum aadhi raat ko walk kar rahi ho’ dialogue, and it has also grabbed the attention of . Fans of Janhvi and Tejasswi are loving the video. A fan commented, 'OMG! Loved it'. Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for Good Luck Jerry which is slated to release on 29th July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Good Luck Jerry: Here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sushant Singh and others charged for the upcoming OTT film