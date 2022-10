Rashmika Mandanna feels obliged to work with Amitabh Bachchan in her debut film Goodbye, and talks about the bond that she created with the megastar of Bollywood.

Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye along with is in awe of his aura and calls him the collet Bachchan ever, She has even given him an admirable name and that is DJ Bachchan because he is just so cool. Having said that Rashmika even mentioned that she is obliged to work with the legendary actor as many actors dream o working with him and I made my introduction to him n Hindi films. Rashmika plays Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in Goodbye who fights with her father to create her identity. Rashmika calls Goodbye a slice-of-life film.