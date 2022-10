Rashmika Mandanna talks about how she got the National crush tag and didn't even know what it means in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.

Rashmika Mandanna is the only actress in the industry who got the national crush tag. People adore her for who is, However did you know that Rashmika didn't even know what this title mean? In an interaction with BollywoodLife, we quizzed the actress about how she achieved this national crush tag and what was her first reaction o it. Rashmika told us that she didn't even know what this mean and asked her people about it and when they informed her she was only grateful for all the love. The 26-year-old just made her Bollywood but with Goodbye and is receiving all the love from that audience and fans.