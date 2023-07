Govinda's heartwarming guesture at the airport wins over fans , watch video.

Popular Bollywood actor Govinda was recently spotted at the airport, where he was greeted by a large number of fans. The actor was in a great mood and took the time to acknowledge his fans and pose for photographs with them. Govinda is known for his friendly nature and has always been very approachable with his fans.Despite his busy schedule, he always makes time for his fans and is known for his down-to-earth personality.Govind's fans were thrilled to see him at the airport, and many of them took to social media to share their excitement. The actor's popularity continues to grow, and he remains one of the most beloved actors in Bollywood.It's always heartwarming to see celebrities take the time to interact with their fans, and Govinda's recent airport appearance was a great example of this.