Celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanya Malhotra graced the red carpet in their stunning outfits, setting the fashion bar sky high. Watch the video to know more.

The GQ Best Dressed Awards is always a star-studded event where celebrities showcase their impeccable style and make heads turn. From glamorous gowns to dapper suits, the red carpet was a sight to behold. Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her fashionable choices, surely made a statement with her elegant ensemble. And Sanya Malhotra, the talented actress, looked absolutely breathtaking in her red carpet attire. They absolutely slayed with their stunning outfits, making heads turn and jaws drop. Tamannaah Bhatia exuded elegance in her mesmerizing gown, while Sanya Malhotra rocked a chic and edgy ensemble that showcased her unique fashion sense. Their confident poses and radiant smiles made them the center of attention, leaving everyone in awe of their impeccable style. It's no wonder they are considered fashion icons.Several other Bollywood celebrities, such as Shraddha Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Kunal Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, Shruti Haasan, Rahul Bose, Purab Kohli and Richa Chadda were also present at the event.