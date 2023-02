Beyonce has become the most decorated artist in Grammy Awards history after winning her fourth award. Beyonce's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," was also nominated for album of the year. Watch entertainment videos.

Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce has become the most decorated artist in Grammy Awards history after winning her fourth award on Sunday night. She has now collected a total of 32 awards, surpassing the previous record held by Georg Solti. The superstar singer won in categories such as best R&B song for "Cuff It," traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," and dance-electric music recording for "Break My Soul." Beyonce's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," was also nominated for album of the year. Watch entertainment videos.