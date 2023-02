Harry Styles won Album of the Year and Samara Joy won Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Celebrating exceptional talent and artistry in the music industry.

Grammy awards 2023 winners: The 65th Grammy Awards were held in 2023 and saw many talented musicians and artists being recognized for their exceptional work. Harry Styles won the prestigious Album of the Year award for his album "Harry's House". Meanwhile, Samara Joy took home the Best New Artist award. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of these musicians and showcase their exceptional talent and artistry. The Grammys continue to be the premier awards show in the music industry, honoring the best and brightest in the industry. Fans and music lovers around the world look forward to this event every year to see their favorite artists win and celebrate their achievements.