Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Passes Away At 24, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi pay condolences through Instagram - See details

Ranveer paid tribute by sharing a picture of the rapper with a broken-heart emoji on the Instagram story. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a chat screenshot with the rapper on his Instagram story.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 22, 2022 2:51 PM IST

Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Passes Away At 24 : Rapper Dharmesh Parmar better known as MC Tod Fod passes away at 24. He was known for lending his voce to Gully Boy's 'India 91'. However, the reason for his death is still unknown. Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh Siddhant Chaturvedi are sad at the sudden demise of the young artist. Ranveer paid tribute by sharing a picture of the rapper with a broken-heart emoji on the Instagram story. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a chat screenshot with the rapper on his Instagram story. Film director Zoya Akhtar also paid condolences to the rapper. Checkout our latest video for more details on the same.

