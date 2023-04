Gumraah, a Hindi film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, had a special screening in Mumbai that was attended by various celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Ronit Roy, Anees Bazmee, and Asha Negi. Watch Videos.

Gumraah Screening: Gumraah, a Hindi film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, had a special screening in Mumbai that was attended by various celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Ronit Roy, Anees Bazmee, and Asha Negi. The film, directed by first-time filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, which also starred Mrunal and Ronit. Aditya plays the dual roles of Arjun and Rahul in the movie. Gumraah is a thriller that follows the investigation of a murder case that revolves around the two identical-looking characters played by Aditya. The movie is set to release in theatres on April 7. Watch Videos.