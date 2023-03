Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur looked stunning as they arrived at the trailer launch event, clicked pictures with their fans, and interacted with the media. With the chemistry between the lead pair and the intensity of the trailer, Gumraah promises to be a thrilling ride for the audience. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Gumraah trailer launch: Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his impressive acting skills, is all set to stun his audience with another thriller, Gumraah. The trailer of the movie was released on March 23, and it looks gripping and intriguing. The actor will be sharing the screen with the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur, making the anticipation even higher. Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur looked stunning as they arrived at the trailer launch event, clicked pictures with their fans, and interacted with the media. With the chemistry between the lead pair and the intensity of the trailer, Gumraah promises to be a thrilling ride for the audience. Watch Entertainment Videos.