Guns & Gulaabs Screening: Mumbai's night sky sparkled even brighter as a constellation of Bollywood stars gathered for a sensational event—the grand screening of the Netflix original web series, "Guns & Gulaabs." It was a night where the silver screen met the city of dreams, and the atmosphere buzzed with excitement. The event was nothing short of a star-studded affair, with a parade of famous faces gracing the occasion. The allure of "Guns & Gulaabs" drew in the who's who of Bollywood, making the night truly unforgettable. Amidst the dazzling lights and glamorous backdrop, the anticipation was palpable as everyone gathered for this cinematic celebration. One of the highlights of the evening was the presence of the talented Bhumi Pednekar, who added her own touch of elegance to the event. The star, known for her versatile roles, made heads turn as she made her entrance. Notably, she shared a candid moment with her 'Badhai Do' co-star Rajkummar Rao, capturing the essence of their camaraderie and their bond that transcends the screen.