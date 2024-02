TV's popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary is celebrating his birthday today.

Who does not know the popular television actor Gurmeet Choudhary? The actor has made a special place for himself in the hearts of people with his excellent acting and performance. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and on this special occasion, he was spotted in Mumbai. The actor cut a cake with the media on this special occasion and fed it to everyone. The actor celebrated his birthday with his wife Debina and the media. Gurmeet Choudhary has worked in many famous TV serials and people have liked his acting a lot. Not only this, his marriage has also been in the headlines. The actor is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing his photos and videos. Not only this, the actor also has a good fan following on social media. Bollywood Life wishes Gurmeet Choudhary a very happy birthday. For more information please watch the video.