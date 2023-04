Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa team up for the first time for the music video 'Tera Ki Khayal' produced by Bhushan Kumar. The innovative virtual reality (VR) launch on Oculus has received an overwhelming response. Watch Entertainment Videos.

First-Ever VR Music Video Launch: Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa have joined hands for the first time ever in a new music video titled 'Tera Ki Khayal' produced by Bhushan Kumar. The song has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and launched in an innovative way through a virtual reality (VR) experience on Oculus. The launch event marked the first-ever song launch of its kind and received an overwhelming response from viewers. The VR experience transported viewers into a virtual world, offering them a close and personal view of Malaika and Guru's sizzling chemistry, making it an immersive experience. 'Tera Ki Khayal' is part of Guru's debut album 'Man of the Moon', which has been ruling playlists since the audio version was released.