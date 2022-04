View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨bhaarsh universe✨ (@bhaarsh_universe)

and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently embraced parenthood. They became parents to a baby boy. Till the last day of her pregnancy, Bharti Singh was working. Now, she has taken a maternity break. But it seems Bharti isn't going to be on a break for a long time. New dad Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently revealed that Bharti will be back on sets soon. He also spoke about his experience of being a father. He sweetly said that the baby keeps them awake all night but they are enjoying the phase thoroughly. Watch the video above. Also Read - Parul Chauahan, Kavita Kaushik, Vidya Balan and more: 6 actresses who have no plans of embracing motherhood