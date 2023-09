"Haddi", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting an amazing response from the audience, watch the video to know who all attended the success bash of the film.

The Haddi Success Party was a star-studded affair with a touch of elegance and style. Actors like Sunil Grover and Avneet Kaur grace the event, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his exceptional acting skills, added his own charm to the party. Dressed in all white, he exuded an aura of sophistication and grace as he walked the red carpet. His choice of attire perfectly complemented the glamorous ambiance of the event.Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives a very captivating performance in the crime film “Haddi,” leaving audiences in awe of his skill and dedication.Siddiqui effortlessly portrays the role of a transgender person, enthralling viewers with his portrayal thanks to his unmatched versatility and constant devotion to his art.He brings forth a profound understanding of the challenges experienced by transgender people in our society by delving deeply into the character’s emotions and experiences. Haddi is now streaming on the popular OTT platform ZEE5. Watch the video to know more.