Prepare to be captivated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's extraordinary portrayal of a transgender character. Watch the video to witness the transformative journey.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives a very captivating performance in the crime film “Haddi,” leaving audiences in awe of his skill and dedication. Siddiqui effortlessly portrays the role of a transgender person, enthralling viewers with his portrayal thanks to his unmatched versatility and constant devotion to his art.He brings forth a profound understanding of the challenges experienced by transgender people in our society by delving deeply into the character’s emotions and experiences. “Haddi” opens the path for a more understanding and compassionate future where the voices and stories of the transgender community may be heard and cherished by shattering the bounds of damaging stereotypes.“Haddi” is now streaming on the popular OTT platform ZEE5. Witness the captivating transformation of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. Dive into the mesmerizing world of his preparation and get a glimpse of the incredible talent that brings his characters to life. Don't miss this fascinating BTS journey of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's remarkable portrayal.