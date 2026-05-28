Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Abhijeet Bhattacharya compares Varun Dhawan to Salman in ‘Chunnari Chunnari’

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya compared Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan while discussing the recreated vibe of the iconic song 'Chunnari Chunnari' in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently stirred debate after saying Varun Dhawan “can never be like Salman Khan” while talking about the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The singer credited the original song as one of the moments that helped elevate Salman’s superstar image, making comparisons inevitable. While a section of the internet agreed that Salman’s screen presence in the 90s was unmatched, others felt Varun brought his own energy and charm to the track. Interestingly, composer Anu Malik backed the recreated version and appreciated the effort behind the song, leading to mixed reactions online from Bollywood fans.