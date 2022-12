Tollywood and Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya. The braid and groom were looking perfect together. Let's watch the video to see the inside pictures and videos. Watch Video.

Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: Tollywood and Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya. They both got married on December 4 in Jaipur's Mundota fort and palace. Now, a lot of pictures and videos are going viral on social media. The actress was looking so beautiful in a red lehenga, which she paired with red bangles and kaleere. She also wore statement jewelry. On the other hand, the groom was looking dapper in an ivory sherwani. Let's watch the video to see the inside pictures and videos. Watch Video.