videos

Watch Next

Videos

Raksha Bandhan actress Bhumi Pednekar drops her BIRTHDAY special make up tutorial [watch video]

Videos

Bhumi Pednekar REVEALS secret of her flawless looks: Dishes out make-up tip you can’t afford to miss – Watch

Trailers

Badhaai Do trailer OUT NOW: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's unusual marriage is nothing short of a laugh riot – watch

Videos

Bhumi Pednekar's super easy and quick makeup routine that you can follow too, Watch now

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: From Raksha Bandhan to Govinda Naam Mera; here’s the list of the actress' upcoming movies

Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her birthday, and on her birthday we are going to tell you about her upcoming movies. Watch the full video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 18, 2022 8:38 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar Upcoming Movies: Bhumi Pednekar started her career with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in the year 2015 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Today she is an established and successful Bollywood actress. She worked with many successful Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, the young and popular Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan, and now she will work with Vicky Khasual in 'Govinda Mera Naam' and Arjun Kapoor in 'The Lady Killer'. Today she is celebrating her birthday, and on her birthday we are going to tell you about her upcoming movies. Watch the full video to know.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all