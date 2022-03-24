videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enter their new home for the first time; pandit arrives for gharpravesh puja – watch videos

Entertainment News

Tiger 3: Here’s how Emraan Hashmi is training for his action scenes with Salman Khan – Watch Video

Interviews

Emraan Hashmi opens up about being a 'SCREAM KING' like Bruce Campbell and Sam Neill had he done so many horror movies in Hollywood – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

News and Gossip

Emraan Hashmi-Malika Sherawat in Murder to John Abraham-Bipasha Basu in Jism – Top 7 raunchy and racy love making scenes in Bollywood – watch videos

Happy birthday Emraan Hashmi: Actor turns a year older today, 5 best kissing scenes that made him a 'Serial Kisser' - Watch

On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, we will be telling you about his most famous and best kissing scenes so far and why he became the serial kisser of Bollywood. Watch video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 24, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Bollywood's one of the most talented and wonderful actor Emraan Hashmi turned a year older today. He has given some critically acclaimed performances on big screen. The actor started his Bollywood journey in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller film Footpath. He is famous for his bold performances and kissing scenes on screen. He always used to garner headlines at that time because of his erotic scenes with many actresses. His 2004 film Murder along with actress Mallika Sherawat became the talk of the town because of the bold and hot scenes it had. And hence earned the title of serial kisser of Bollywood. So, on the occasion of his 43rd birthday, we will be telling you about his most famous and best kissing scenes so far and why he became the serial kisser of Bollywood. Watch video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all