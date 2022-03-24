Happy birthday Emraan Hashmi: Actor turns a year older today, 5 best kissing scenes that made him a 'Serial Kisser' - Watch

On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, we will be telling you about his most famous and best kissing scenes so far and why he became the serial kisser of Bollywood. Watch video.

Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Bollywood's one of the most talented and wonderful actor Emraan Hashmi turned a year older today. He has given some critically acclaimed performances on big screen. The actor started his Bollywood journey in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller film Footpath. He is famous for his bold performances and kissing scenes on screen. He always used to garner headlines at that time because of his erotic scenes with many actresses. His 2004 film Murder along with actress Mallika Sherawat became the talk of the town because of the bold and hot scenes it had. And hence earned the title of serial kisser of Bollywood. So, on the occasion of his 43rd birthday, we will be telling you about his most famous and best kissing scenes so far and why he became the serial kisser of Bollywood. Watch video.