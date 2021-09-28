Happy Birthday: Here's A List Of Upcoming Projects Of Ranbir Kapoor, Trip With Bae Alia Bhatt To Jodhpur, Wedding Bells, Deets Inside

videos

One of the Bollywood's powerhouse talents, Ranbir Kapoor has always aced his roles be it Ved from Tamasha or Ayan from Aye Dil Hai Mushkil. Have a look at his upcoming projects.

Satakshi Singh   |    September 28, 2021 6:37 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's 39th Birthday : Actor Ranbir Kapoor also known as the Chocolate Boy of B-Town, did his Bollywood debut in 2007 from the movie Sawariya turns 39 today. One of the Bollywood's powerhouse talents, the Rockstar actor has always aced his roles be it Ved from Tamasha or Ayan from Aye Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor received plenty of love and heartwarming wishes and blessings from his family, friends and fans. As the fans are waiting to see the actor on the screen, we are sharing a list of Ranbir's upcoming projects on this special occasion. Take a look.

