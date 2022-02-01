Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Top Affairs of him that will shock you; Watch Video

videos

Jackie Shroff a strong guy has been working in bollywood cinema for more than four decades. He is a legend who is ranked amongst the leading actors.

Video Desk   |    February 1, 2022 4:42 PM IST

Happy BirthDay Jackie Shroff- Jackie Shroff is an Indian actor who has done more than 200 films in almost 13 languages. He was born as Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff in Bombay(Mumbai). His nick name is Jaggu dada . His name Jackie was given by Subhash Ghai to him for his movie hero.He belongs to a Gujarati speaking family. He married his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha Shroff who is also a producer.They have two children. He owns an organic farm, where he grows organic plants, trees and herbs . Today, Jackie Shroff turns 65. As we know that having affairs in Bollywood is not something new. Likewise, Jackie Shroff has been indulged in affairs too. On his birthday, let's know about top affairs of Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff). Have a look.

