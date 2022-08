Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 37th birthday today. Here are some of her hit Bollywood songs in which her dance moves are impressive. Watch the video.

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most stunning divas in Bollywood. The actress has just turned 37 today I.e on August 11. The actress has given several hit films in her career and has become one of the top actresses in the country. From being an outsider to an insider, Jacqueline's acting journey has been unstoppable. The diva has impressed the audience with her dance moves & hit songs. She has a massive fan following on her social media. Jacqueline has been crowned the Miss Universe Sri Lanka in the year 2006 and the rest is history. Today on this special occasion of Jacqueline's birthday we will tell you about her most popular songs in which her dance moves are outstanding. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri