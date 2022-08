Kajol is one of the most loved divas of Bollywood. The actress turns 48 today. She was the first actress to win the Filmfare award for portraying a negative role. On this occasion learn some interesting facts about her.

Happy Birthday Kajol: Bollywood's Everyoung diva Kajol is celebrating her 48th birthday today I.e on August 5. Her Bollywood journey has been irresistible ever since her first Bollywood debut. Kajol's love story with hubby Ajay Devgn is no less than a fairy tale. Kajol has won millions of hearts with her remarkable performances and has given many hit movies in her career including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Ishq, My Name is Khan, and more. She is the first female actor to win the 'Filmfare Award' for a negative role. The actress is undoubtedly one of the most adored stars of Bollywood and she is famous for her unfiltered conversations. people can connect with her easily. Today on this special occasion of her birthday we will let you know about the things she loves you to do the most. Watch the video.

Written by, Devisha Keshri