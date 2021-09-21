videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur get trolled, netizen says, 'this child needs to be taught to respect elders' - watch

Entertainment News

'Why do you look at pictures of Shah Rukh Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan's kids?' Farah Khan blasts nepotism trolls

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Jeh Ali Khan makes his second public appearance as the family flies off to the Maldives for Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday — watch video

Entertainment News

FINALLY! Paps capture the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Jeh and it's too adorable to miss – watch video

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor : 5 Best Instagram Post Of Bebo That Proves How Much She Loves Flaunting Herself

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given us really memorable movies over the years and have always enchanted us with us glamorous and bold looks. Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Satakshi Singh   |    September 21, 2021 7:13 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday : All of us know how much of a stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is. It's been 21 years since she landed into Bollywood industry but she has managed to maintain the same charisma and still looks the same. The actress has given us really memorable movies over the years and have always enchanted us with us glamorous and bold looks. Well, it's Bebo's 41st birthday today, She is quite active on social media wherein she keeps updating us about her daily life. On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, lets us take a quick peak into 5 of her best Instagram posts where she slays and flaunts herself and gives us self-love goals. Watch video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all