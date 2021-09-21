Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor : 5 Best Instagram Post Of Bebo That Proves How Much She Loves Flaunting Herself

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given us really memorable movies over the years and have always enchanted us with us glamorous and bold looks. Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday : All of us know how much of a stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is. It's been 21 years since she landed into Bollywood industry but she has managed to maintain the same charisma and still looks the same. The actress has given us really memorable movies over the years and have always enchanted us with us glamorous and bold looks. Well, it's Bebo's 41st birthday today, She is quite active on social media wherein she keeps updating us about her daily life. On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, lets us take a quick peak into 5 of her best Instagram posts where she slays and flaunts herself and gives us self-love goals. Watch video.