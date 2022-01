View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her 29th birthday today. The actress' brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram to wish his sister and he shared a sweet video. The video has some shots from their journey in Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehbaz captioned the post as, "Happy birthday my sister without u i can proudly say that iam nothing love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill." He also shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "We r one love u happy birthday puttu."