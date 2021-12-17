Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh | Interesting facts about the actor that you need to know | Watch video

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to consider 17th December as his 42nd birthday. He is quite famous for his comic characters.

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to consider 17th December as his 43rd birthday. He is quite famous for his comic characters. His perfect comic timing in films is loved by the people. Ritesh, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, has stayed away from politics apart from his two brothers. Very few people know that he started his career as an architect. He then joined a foreign architect firm and practiced for a year. Watch video to find out more.