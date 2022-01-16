videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Sidharth Malhotra grooves to Morni Banke and Ranjha at cousins wedding; fans say 'he is on fire' – watch viral videos

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Zabardasti Karna Pada', Sidharth Malhotra has a hilarious reaction when asked about kiss with Kiara Advani in Shershaah – watch

Entertainment News

Mission Majnu jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna pose for paparazzi; fans troll 'Karnataka's Crush' for overacting - Watch

Entertainment News

Shershaah: Kiara Advani's little fan recreates the emotional climax of the film and you'll be stunned by her talent — watch video

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Upcoming movies like Thank God and Yodha will be released in 2022

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 37th birthday today. On Sidharth Malhotra's birthday here are some updates about his upcoming movies. Let's watch the full list.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 16, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Sidharth Malhotra is a Bollywood popular actor and model. Sidharth started his career at a very early age. He struggled a lot in his early days. He got famous after his movie ‘Student of the Year”. Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 37th birthday today. His fans are eagerly waiting for his movies and today on his birthday we are telling you his all upcoming movies in the year 2022.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all