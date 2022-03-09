Happy Birthday Suga: BTS member Suga aka Agust D rings into his 29th year, Here are a few interesting facts about him that will surely amaze you - Watch

Did you know that Suga shares a unique bond with every BTS artists? On the occasion of is 29th birthday, we will be sharing you some of the interesting facts about Suga that will amaze you. Watch video

Suga birthday: BTS rapper, singer, songwriter and composer Suga aka Agust D turned 29 today. Suga is one of the main rappers of BTS and is an integral part of the band. He was the second artist to join Korean band after BM. He isn't just famous in South Korea, but also worldwide and people love him for his musical creations. Burn It, Tony Montana, Girl of My Dreams and Dear My Friend are some top songs of Min Yoongi. Did you know that Suga shares a unique bond with every BTS artists? On the occasion of is 29th birthday, we will be sharing you some of the interesting facts about Suga that will amaze you. Watch video