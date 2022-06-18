videos

Watch Next

Videos

Samrat Prithviraj to Bachchhan Paandey; Check out how much Akshay Kumar charges for his roles

Videos

Aashram 3: Did you know Esha Gupta will never ask her daughter to be an actress? Know the reason why? – Deets inside

Videos

What to watch this weekend: Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma, Aaditi Pohankar's She 2 and more movies and web series to binge-watch

Videos

Kartik Aaryan’s conversation with this little underprivileged girl is winning hearts; fans call him ‘best human’

Happy Father's Day 2022: Aamir Khan in Dangal to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and more inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood

Happy Father's Day 2022: It's time to celebrate the most important man in your life, this year we are celebrating Father's Day 2022 on June 19, take a look at some of the best and most inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood.

Pratibha Katariya   |    June 18, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Happy Father's Day 2022: It's time to honour the most important man in your life: your father! All his life, a father serves as a mentor, friend, and guardian to his children, showering them with selfless love. Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and is dedicated to all of the amazing, hard-working, and inspiring fathers around the world. Here are some Bollywood on-screen fathers to look up to, ranging from Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban to Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and so on. Let's explore some movies related to Father Character.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all