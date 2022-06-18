Happy Father's Day 2022: Aamir Khan in Dangal to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and more inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood

Happy Father's Day 2022: It's time to celebrate the most important man in your life, this year we are celebrating Father's Day 2022 on June 19, take a look at some of the best and most inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood.

Happy Father's Day 2022: It's time to honour the most important man in your life: your father! All his life, a father serves as a mentor, friend, and guardian to his children, showering them with selfless love. Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and is dedicated to all of the amazing, hard-working, and inspiring fathers around the world. Here are some Bollywood on-screen fathers to look up to, ranging from Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban to Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and so on. Let's explore some movies related to Father Character.