Did you know how Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt became best friends? Well, the actors revealed how they became best friends in an episode of Koffee with Karan. Watch the video.

Some friends are like family to us and we feel blessed to have them in our lives. Life becomes boring without friends. Everyone wants a true friend's shoulder to lean on during their tough times and make us laugh when we aren't in a mood. Some friends add more value to our life with their existence. There are several Bollywood stars whose genuine friendship has proved with time that they're best buddies. Today in this video we will talk about two Bollywood stars who're besties of each other. In an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Deepika & Alia revealed how they became best friends. Deepika said that she met Alia during a concert and it all started there. They started sharing a special bond and became close friends. Both the actors shared many things about their special bond. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri