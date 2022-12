Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' to Prabhas's 'Adipurush' is slated for release in 2023. Let's watch in this video which other movies are releasing on January 20, 2023. Watch entertainment videos.

Happy New Year 2023: The new year 2023 is around the corner. Many of the most anticipated movies are waiting for all of us. Bollywood started the New Year with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan. SRK returns to the big screen after five years. The movie is an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will be released on January 25, 2023. The next big movie, which is releasing in January 2023, is superstar Prabhas's Adipurush, which is releasing on January 12, 2023. Let's watch in this video which other movies are releasing on January 20, 2023. Watch entertainment videos.