Hema Malini and Esha Deol recently caught everyone's attention at the airport with their effortlessly chic and casual style. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they made their way through the terminal, exuding grace and charm. Hema Malini opted for a comfortable yet stylish ensemble, Their impeccable fashion sense and relaxed yet fashionable airport looks garnered praise from netizens. Social media users were quick to comment on their resemblance, with many expressing how the mother-daughter duo looked like sisters. The admiration poured in for their timeless beauty and effortless style. Hema Malini and Esha Deol's airport fashion choices not only turned heads but also became a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Their ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style serves as a reminder that fashion can be both accessible and chic. Watch the video to know more.