Hema Malini is facing some heat on social media after a recent incident where she ignored a fan's request for a selfie. Netizens are expressing their disappointment and frustration, with many commenting, "ek selfie hi to maangi thi". The incident took place at a public event where Hema Malini was surrounded by fans seeking autographs and photos. However, when one enthusiastic fan approached her for a selfie, the veteran actress reportedly ignored the request and moved on without acknowledging them. This incident quickly caught the attention of social media users, and they didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment. Netizens took to various platforms to voice their displeasure, with many criticizing Hema Malini for allegedly snubbing a fan's simple request. Some fans expressed their admiration for the actress but felt let down by this incident. The incident has sparked a debate about the behavior of celebrities towards their fans and the importance of acknowledging their support.