Netizens are showering her with love and admiration, calling her the "Dream girl" and expressing how she remains everyone's favorite.

Hema Malini's return from the historic Ram Mandir Inauguration has set social media abuzz. Netizens are showering her with love and admiration, calling her the "Dream girl" and expressing how she remains everyone's favorite. Her presence at the event has left a lasting impact on people's hearts. Hema Malini's attendance at the Ram Mandir Inauguration was not only a reflection of her faith but also a testament to her iconic status in Bollywood. Fans and followers took to social media platforms to express their excitement and appreciation for the legendary actress. They praised her grace, elegance, and unwavering devotion to Lord Ram. Netizens couldn't help but reminisce about Hema Malini's memorable performances and her contributions to Indian cinema. Many shared their favorite moments from her illustrious career, highlighting her versatility and timeless beauty. Her presence at such a significant event added another chapter to her remarkable journey in the film industry.