In a world where every departure gate is a potential runway, our beloved Bollywood stars are turning the airport into a fashion fiesta like never before. With their impeccable taste and style prowess, these A-listers are proving that even the skies aren't high enough to limit their sartorial charisma. From Kiara Advani's effortless fusion of comfort and ethnic suit, to Pulkit Samrat's casual-cool vibes with a well-fitted hoodie and black cargo jeans, each ensemble is a lesson in looking fabulous even when on-the-go. It's as if the airport lounges have become showcases for the latest trends, and our celebs are the trendsetters. Whether it's the latest in fashion trends or the classics with a twist, our Bollywood celebrities are turning their airport moments into memorable fashion statements. As they breeze through terminals with their sun-kissed glows and camera-ready smiles, they leave us inspired to elevate our own travel wardrobes. So next time you're jetting off, take a cue from these style savants and make every airport encounter a fashion affair to remember.