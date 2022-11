Akshay Kumar has opted out of the "Hera Pheri" franchise, but Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will be introduced as a new character in "Hera Pheri 3." Let's see which other movies are currently in the works in this video. Watch Video.

Most anticipated Bollywood sequels: Bollywood is obsessed with sequels. Almost every filmmaker is working on sequels, whether it is Drishyam 2, Bharmastra 2, or many more. Filmmakers are working on their scripts for the sequels. However, some sequels were successful and made a lot of money at the box office; others are still on the way. Movie sequels such as Hera Pheri 3 and Krrish 4 are currently in the works. The lead actor was recently revealed to be the reason Hera Pheri 3 was stalled in production. Akshay Kumar has opted out of the "Hera Pheri" franchise, but Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will be introduced as a new character in "Hera Pheri 3." Let's see which other movies are currently in the works in this video. Watch Video.