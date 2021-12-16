videos

Here are some Bollywood celebrities with the most cute nicknames | Watch video

Here's our list of lesser-known celebrity nicknames that you may or may not know, but will definitely want to keep in mind if you are an avid Bollywood fan.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 16, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Bollywood celebrities cute nickname: Fans respect their favorite stars immensely and call them by the name they love. Just as Shah Rukh Khan's fans call him 'King Khan', Salman Khan's fans call him 'Bhai Jaan'. Sanjay Dutt is called the 'Baba' of Bollywood Similarly, nick names of some Bollywood stars are quite cute. Did you know Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, what's their nicknames? To know the Nick of Bollywood celebrities watch the full video.

