RRR: Ram Charan gets plastered all across Times Square, New York; fans go bonkers – watch video

Mahesh Babu to Jr. NTR, Much Awaited South Indian movies of 2022 that are ready to release in March - Watch

Anupamaa X RRR: Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani groove on Ram Charan-Junior NTR's Naatu Naatu song — watch video

RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up about the 'script ideas' for his next with Mahesh Babu – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Here's how much the star cast of RRR charged for their roles, Junior NTR's fees will leave you speechless - Watch

In case you were wondering about the fees of all the stars of RRR, then you should not worry, because we will be revealing how much money each actor charged for their roles. Watch video to find out.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 23, 2022 10:57 AM IST

RRR Star Cast fees: After all the delays due to Covid-19 pandeic, SS Rajamouli's film RRR is finally releasing on 25th of March in theatres. This is a good news for all the fans out there who were eagerly waiting for the film to be released. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. The film also features cameo appearances of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR s a big budget film which includes an investment of Rs.550 crores. With this you can have an idea of how much of a hefty amount would have the RRR actors charged for their respective roles. Well, in case you were wondering about the fees of all the stars of RRR, then you should not worry, because we will be revealing how much money each actor charged for their roles. Watch video to find out.

