A new trailer of Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria is out now and it is high on drama and action.

The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 is out now. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the trailer is filled with high-octane action sequences, as expected. It starts with a visual of Tiger Shroff walking on the track with his clothes being burnt and his abs being seen to full flory. Amrita Singh marks an entry talking about how her son is 'bhoola' and since then it's all about fights, drama, more fights and action. Tara Sutaria barely gets any screen time in the trailer but we are stumped with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's avatar in this one. Watch the trailer above.