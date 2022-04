View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIGER SHROFF KERALA FC? (@tigerkeralafc)

Tiger Shroff today launched the track Whistle Baja 2.0 from his movie Heropanti 2. The song launch event took place at a single screen in Mumbai, and the fans went berserk to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Tiger was mobbed by fans outside the theatre and the video of the same has gone viral. One of the fans was not ready to leave the actor’s hand he was pulling it, and finally, Tiger’s security guard had to step in to help the actor. Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria and , is slated to release on 29th April 2022. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sargun Mehta SHARES big update on Udaariyaan, Virat to ask Sai to sacrifice her career in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more