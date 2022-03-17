videos

Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff’s abs and muscles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s one-liners steal the show

Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to release on Eid this year. Check out the trailer here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    March 17, 2022 12:19 PM IST

The much-awaited trailer of Heropanti 2 has been released. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The trailer is decent, not a great one, but Tiger’s abs and muscles, and Nawaz’s one-liners are the highest in it. It looks like Tara is just there for some comedy and get glamour in the movie, in the trailer she is hardly there. The actor looks amazing, but that is something we get to watch in every Tiger Shroff film. The movie slated to release on 29th April 2022. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

