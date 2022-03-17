Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to release on Eid this year. Check out the trailer here...

The much-awaited trailer of Heropanti 2 has been released. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, in the lead roles. The trailer is decent, not a great one, but Tiger’s abs and muscles, and Nawaz’s one-liners are the highest in it. It looks like Tara is just there for some comedy and get glamour in the movie, in the trailer she is hardly there. The actor looks amazing, but that is something we get to watch in every Tiger Shroff film. The movie slated to release on 29th April 2022. It will be clashing with and starrer Runway 34.