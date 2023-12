Himanshi Kurana and Asim Riaz have broken up. The duo that started dating in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house have ...

Himanshi Kurana and Asim Riaz have broken up. The duo that started dating in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house have parted ways after 4 years of dating. On Wednesday, the Punjabi singer shared an official statement on her Instagram stories that shared the reason behind the break up. The couple has split on grounds of 'different religious beliefs'. Since 2020, Asim Riaz has been dating Himanshi Khurana. Riaz had confessed his feelings for her on 'Bigg Boss 13'. Among other celebrity contestants, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharh Shukla were contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have appeared in four songs together-Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal Rakheya Kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam. Asim and Himanshi's breakup has undoubtedly left their fans heartbroken, as they were one of the most adored couples from the show. Many are now anxiously waiting for either Asim or Himanshi to address the situation and provide their side of the story. With Faizan Ansari's shocking claims, the breakup between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz has taken an unexpected twist.