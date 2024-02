Bigg Boss 17 fame Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan snapped together.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is in the news these days. The comedian is in the news due to Salman Khan's show. He was well-liked in Bigg Boss house. Since coming out of the house, he is constantly seen in France. Recently he was spotted with Hina Khan. Actually, Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui were recently seen together in a music video. Fans were desperate to get a glimpse of both. Munawar and Heena hosted the media and their chemistry was clearly visible. Let us tell you that Hina Khan's name is included in the list of popular TV actresses. Hina Khan has worked in many big serials and has created a distinct identity for herself with her hard work. Hina Khan often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. For more information, please watch the video.