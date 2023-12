Who does not know the popular TV actress Hina Khan, the actress has been seen in important roles in many ...

Who does not know the popular TV actress Hina Khan, the actress has been seen in important roles in many big serials. The actress is often in the news not only for her acting but also for her fashion. The actress was recently spotted at Anand Pandit's birthday where she was seen in a shimmery purple outfit. The look of the actress was looking very hot. However, it is not her dress but one thing about her that has remained the subject of discussion. Actually, the paps were seen showing poses to Hina, to which the actress replied to him and asked whether he would now tell her how to pose. People have different views on this comment of the actress. Many people are seen trolling him for this while some are taking it humorously. For more information please watch the video.