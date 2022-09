Aashiesh Sharrma is making his Bollywood comeback after a long gap. The actor will be seen in a movie titled Hindutva and the trailer of the film was released recently. Aashiesh took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film, and his fans are loving it. The actor’s fans have been waiting to see him on the big screens, and their wait will finally come to an end on 7th October 2022. Directed by Karan Razdan, Hindutva also stars , Ankit Raj, , Dipika Chikhlia, and . Also Read - After Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, fans are eagerly waiting for a comeback of these hit TV stars

